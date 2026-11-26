The Democratic Republic of Congo is challenging Chile’s dominance as the world’s largest copper producer after quarterly exports surpassed 1 million tonnes for the first time.

Congolese copper shipments rose 8% year-on-year to 2.7 million tonnes in the first nine months of 2026, according to government data. Chile exported 1.28 million tonnes in the third quarter, putting the South American nation’s lead within striking distance.

High-grade deposits and a wave of investment have more than tripled Congo’s output over the past decade, transforming the Central African nation into the world’s second-largest producer of the metal.

Congo’s ascent comes as the world races to secure enough copper to meet rising demand from power grids, electric vehicles and data centres. Chile and Peru, which together account for about a third of global mined output, have struggled to revive growth amid declining ore grades, project delays and permitting challenges.

Production race

Two large Congolese mines owned by China’s CMOC Group (HKEX: 3993) accounted for almost 550,000 tonnes of exports through September, while Glencore’s (LON: GLEN) operations and the Sicomines complex each contributed 212,000 tonnes.

Sicomines is a joint venture between China Railway Group (HKEX: 390; SSE: 601390), Power Construction Corp. of China (SSE: 601669), known as PowerChina, and a Congolese state-owned mining company.

Kamoa-Kakula, co-owned by Canada’s Ivanhoe Mines (TSX: IVN) and Zijin Mining Group (HKEX: 2899), exported 187,000 tonnes. The lesser-known Brother Mining Sasu, a joint venture involving China’s Chengtun Mining Group (SSE: 600711), shipped 112,000 tonnes.

Chile’s annual output is expected to fall below 5 million tonnes this year, its lowest level since 2003. That would still be about 40% higher than Congo’s 2025 production.

The narrowing gap may prove short-lived, however. Chile expects supply to gradually recover as mine expansions and new projects come online, putting the country on track to produce about 6 million tonnes annually by the end of the decade.

Trading ambitions

Congo’s growing clout is also fuelling ambitions to capture more value from its mineral wealth by expanding its role in international commodities trading.

State-owned Gécamines, which holds minority stakes in several major mines and has already ventured into copper marketing, plans to establish a trading desk in Switzerland, CEO Baraka Kabemba said Wednesday at the Makutano conference in Kinshasa, Le Point reported.

“We cannot be the leading copper producer in the world, be the custodian of the next technological revolution, and not have a presence in the commodities market,” Kabemba said. “From my point of view, that doesn’t make sense.”

(With files from Bloomberg)

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