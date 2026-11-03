Congo seizes copper, cobalt in illegal mining crackdown

The Democratic Republic of Congo has ordered an investigation into suspected illegal mining after authorities seized thousands of tons of copper and cobalt in a widening crackdown across the country’s mineral-rich southeast.

A commission comprising police, military and mines ministry officials confiscated more than 500 trucks and other vehicles and machinery during operations in Lualaba and Haut-Katanga provinces, the justice ministry said in a statement posted Monday on X.

Justice Minister Guillaume Ngefa Atondoko Andali ordered the investigation after the commission uncovered suspected mining fraud, unauthorized exploitation of mineral resources and mineral smuggling.

The action highlights Congo’s struggle to control illegal mining on concessions held by major international companies. The country is the world’s largest cobalt producer and second-biggest copper producer, making enforcement critical to protecting operations that supply global metals markets.

Mining concessions

The seizures took place at several sites, including Menda in Lualaba province, where Eurasian Resources Group (ERG) holds mining licences.

ERG has complained in recent months about illegal mining on its concessions, including at its flagship Metalkol copper-cobalt operation.

The investigation follows a series of enforcement measures targeting unauthorized mining activity in the country’s copper belt.

Last week, Mines Minister Louis Kabamba Watum suspended the head of state artisanal mining agency SAEMAPE, accusing him of failing to prevent illegal operations on licensed concessions.

Wider crackdown

Authorities have also detained more than 300 foreign nationals, mainly Chinese citizens, in operations concentrated around Kolwezi, a major mining hub in Lualaba province. Congolese civilians and military personnel were also reportedly arrested.

The crackdown on Chinese nationals suspected of illegal mining comes despite the prominent presence of Chinese mining companies, including CMOC (HKG:03993) and Zijin Mining (HKG:2899), which account for a substantial share of Congo’s copper and cobalt production.

(With files from Bloomberg)

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com