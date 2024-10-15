Kupferpreis
Copper prices hit three-week low on doubts over China’s pro-growth push
Copper prices hit a three-week low on Tuesday, fueled by doubts over the impact China’s pro-growth push will have on demand.The metal fell by more than 1% on the London Metal Exchange as sentiment across China’s financial markets turned sour again.Copper for December delivery decreased by 1.54% from Monday’s settlement, reaching $4.33 per pound ($9,526 per tonne) in early morning trade on the Comex in New York.[Click here for an interactive chart of copper prices]A Reuters poll showed that China’s economy is likely to expand 4.8% in 2024, undershooting the government’s target, and growth could cool further to 4.5% in 2025, maintaining pressure on policymakers as they consider more stimulus measures.Authorities have sharply ramped up policy stimulus since late September to revive the economy and ensure growth will reach the government’s target of around 5% this year.“The main pressure is from the consumption side, which is linked to deflationary pressures,” said Xing Zhaopeng, ANZ’s senior China strategist.Last week, China’s finance minister pledged to “significantly increase” debt to revive growth, leaving investors guessing about the overall size of the stimulus package.The government will release third-quarter GDP data and September retail sales, industrial production, and investment data at 0200 GMT on Oct. 18.(With files from Reuters and Bloomberg)Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
