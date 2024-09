First Majestic to expand in Mexico with $970m Gatos Silver buy

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSX:AG) (FSE:FMV) is buying fellow Canadian explorer and developer Gatos Silver (NYSE, TSX:GATO) in an all-share transaction valued at $970 million.The move hands First Majestic a group of high-grade, large silver deposits in the Los Gatos district of Mexico’s Chihuahua state. Gatos shareholders would receive 2.550 common shares of First Majestic, or $13.49, for each share they own. After the closing, expected in early 2025, the combined company would have a production of 30 to 32 million ounces of silver-equivalent a year.The Los Gatos district comprises 14 mineralized zones identified to date, including three silver-lead-zinc deposits: the Cerro Los Gatos mine, the Esther deposit, and the Amapola deposit. More to come… Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com