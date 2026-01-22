Goldpreis

4 937,86
USD
1,36
0,03 %
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Chartvergleich
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
>
<
anzeigen in Währung
Schweizer Franken
Euro
Dollar
>
22.01.2026 03:06:55

GDX vs. GLDM: Gold Miners With Leverage or Direct Gold Price Exposure

VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEMKT:GDX) offers equity exposure to gold mining companies with higher risk and return swings, while SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEMKT:GLDM) provides direct access to gold bullion prices at a much lower cost, with markedly less volatility.GDX and GLDM serve different corners of the gold investment landscape: GDX tracks a basket of global gold miners, making it sensitive to both gold prices and mining company performance, while GLDM is designed to mirror the price movement of physical gold itself. This comparison looks at how these two popular options stack up on cost, risk, return, and underlying portfolio.Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year weekly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Neu: CFDs auf Öl, Gold und alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 20) handeln
Werbung
Handeln Sie Rohstoffe mit Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 2.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren!
Jetzt informieren bei Plus500
79% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.

Newssuche

GO

Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel

Goldpreis 4 937,86 1,36 0,03

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

18.01.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 3: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
18.01.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 3
17.01.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
17.01.26 KW 3: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
16.01.26 KW 3: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX leichter -- DAX stabil -- Asiens Börsen gehen fester ins Wochenende
Während der heimische Aktienmarkt Verluste einsteckt, tendiert der deutsche Leitindex seitwärts. Am Freitag bewegten sich die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes aufwärts.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen