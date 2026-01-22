|
GDX vs. GLDM: Gold Miners With Leverage or Direct Gold Price Exposure
VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEMKT:GDX) offers equity exposure to gold mining companies with higher risk and return swings, while SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEMKT:GLDM) provides direct access to gold bullion prices at a much lower cost, with markedly less volatility.GDX and GLDM serve different corners of the gold investment landscape: GDX tracks a basket of global gold miners, making it sensitive to both gold prices and mining company performance, while GLDM is designed to mirror the price movement of physical gold itself. This comparison looks at how these two popular options stack up on cost, risk, return, and underlying portfolio.Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year weekly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
