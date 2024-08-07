Goldpreis
|
07.08.2024 17:06:15
Gold Fields to pay “substantial” compensation to St Ives community
GOLD Fields said on Wednesday it had signed an agreement with Ngadju People to pay compensation for past mining activities and provide future-facing benefits.The Ngadju People are the determined Native Title holders of the area surrounding Norseman, spanning 102,000km² which includes Gold Fields’ St Ives gold mine located in Kambalda. In terms of their agreement, the compensation payment will include “a substantial initial payment”.“We are delighted to be part of the Ngadju People’s journey towards self-determination with this life-of-mine agreement,” said Mike Fraser, CEO of Gold Fields.“Gold Fields has been working closely with the NNTAC (Ngadju Native Title Aboriginal Corporation) to ensure this agreement will deliver positive outcomes to the Ngadju community,” he added.Gold Fields said it would guarantee entry-level positions for Ngadju people at its St Ives gold mine, with additional financial support available for training and education courses applicable to these traineeships, apprenticeships, or graduate roles.Ngadju employment and procurement will be prioritised, with the Ngadju Native Title Corporation creating registers of interested Ngadju candidates and businesses that will receive advance notification of any opportunities ahead of other potential applicants, Gold Fields said.“Following two years of dedicated negotiations, it embodies our commitment to advancing a future that both respects our cultural heritage and delivers real benefits to our people,” said NNTAC chair Thelma Dimer.The post Gold Fields to pay “substantial” compensation to St Ives community appeared first on Miningmx.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Neu: Öl, Gold, alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 20) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 2.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren!
80% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Goldpreis
|2 427,09
|44,27
|1,86
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX schließlich etwas tiefer -- DAX letztlich fester -- US-Börsen zum Handelsende mit Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen schließen gespalten
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich am Donnerstag etwas schwächer. Das deutsche Börsenbarometer bewegte sich auf grünem Terrain. Die Wall Street zeigte sich am Donnerstag mit Gewinnen. Die asiatischen Märkte notierten am mit verschiedenen Vorzeichen.