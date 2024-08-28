Goldpreis
|
28.08.2024 19:22:26
Gold price retreats as traders await more US data
Gold slid nearly 1% on Wednesday but remains above the key $2,500 level as traders await more clues later this week on the Federal Reserve’s rate cut path.Spot gold was down 0.9% at $2,501.87 per ounce by 1:10 p.m. ET, about $30 off its record high set last week. US gold futures fell 0.7% to $2,535.80 per ounce in New York.Meanwhile, the US dollar index strengthened by 0.5%, making gold more expensive for most buyers. Still, bullion has been on an uptrend in recent weeks, recording a near 2% gain over the previous three sessions alone.Want to capitalize on all-time high gold price? You could be in business by 2040!“The dollar is the trigger that has been brewing all week,” said Ole Hansen, head of commodities strategy at Saxo Bank A/S, in a Bloomberg note.“US data has failed to give gold any further lift, so the temptation for traders to book some profit after a long run has been rising.”Traders are shifting attention to inflation figures due Friday, which may offer clues on how rapidly rates will be cut after Fed Chair Jerome Powell last week confirmed the “time has come” to ease policy.The report is forecast to show the three-month annualized rate of core inflation fell to 2.1%, just above the central bank’s 2% goal. Lower interest rates are often seen as positive for non-interest bearing gold.Bullion has surged by more than 20% so far this year, boosted by rate cut expectations and robust purchasing by central banks. It has also been supported by haven demand amid ongoing conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine.“A punch to an all-time high last week for gold prices seems to call for a near-term breather,” said Jun Rong Yeap, a market strategist with IG Asia Pte. “We may need to see softer economic data ahead to justify much lower rates, which may see gold prices well-supported.”(With files from Bloomberg)Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Neu: Öl, Gold, alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 20) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 2.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren!
82% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Goldpreis
|2 522,80
|20,23
|0,81
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach NVIDIA-Zahlen: Dow Jones mit neuem Rekordhoch -- ATX beendet Handel höher -- DAX knackt Allzeithoch und schließt im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt verzeichneten am Donnerstag Gewinne. Die US-Börsen zeigen sich am Donnerstag uneinheitlich. In Fernost dominierten am Donnerstag die roten Vorzeichen.