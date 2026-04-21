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21.04.2026 17:30:00
Is Gold Still a Safe-Haven Investment in 2026?
Gold has historically been a go-to investment in times of volatility. When investors are worried about uncertainty in the world or high inflation, gold can be seen as a safe asset to load up on and a good store of value. It doesn't generate anything for investors, but it can nonetheless offer some stability.Lately, retail investors have been using it for speculative purposes, and in doing so, that has led to sharp increases in its value. Gold reached an all-time high earlier this year, rising to around $5,600 per ounce. Today, however, it's down to less than $4,800. Given its recent volatility, can you still count on gold as a safe-haven investment in 2026, or are you better off looking elsewhere for safety?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Goldpreis
|4 690,41
|-3,48
|-0,07