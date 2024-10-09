Goldpreis
09.10.2024 22:20:03
JV Video: Earthlabs Expeditions launches episode 3 - West Red Lake Gold Mines
EarthLabs (TSXV: SPOT | OTCQX: SPOFF) has released Episode 3 of EarthLabs Expeditions, a bold reality travel documentary series engaging audiences to experience the junior mining and exploration industry. EarthLabs Expeditions is an ‘off-the-beaten-path’ epic journey into the unknown, where the adventure is unscripted, discovery has no limits, and the truth is raw, real, and riveting. The latest episode visits West Red Lake Gold Mines (TSXV: WRLG) (OTCQB: WRLGF), offering an unfiltered, and behind-the-scenes look at their modern take on an historic gold project and how it fits into the broader world of mineral exploration and mining. West Red Lake Gold recently acquired the Madsen Mine and several other known and prospective resources in the prolific Red Lake Gold District of Ontario, Canada. The district is renowned for its rich gold deposits, having produced over 30 million ounces of high-grade gold. Backed by a seasoned management team and strategic investors including Frank Giustra, the company is pushing to restart the Madsen mine on solid footing while also exploring new targets with new potential. Join host Jonathan Brazeau on a tour to learn about the work underway to accurately define the resource and structure of the deposit, improve and optimize the existing infrastructure, and restart the historic mine. Watch the full video:The episode linked is a paid advertisement for West Red Lake Gold to enhance public awareness of West Red Lake Gold, its products, its industry and as a potential investment opportunity. Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
