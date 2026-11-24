Developer Marimaca Copper (TSX: MARI; ASX: MC2) has secured investment committee backing from a Sprott (TSX, NYSE: SII) unit for a proposed funding package to help build its flagship copper project in northern Chile.

Vancouver-based Marimaca signed a non-binding term sheet with Sprott Resource Lending for up to C$646.6 million ($450 million), including $425 million in senior secured debt, according to a statement Tuesday. Sprott will also make an equity investment of up to $25 million.

The first $100 million of the loan would become available after a construction decision, subject to final agreements and other conditions. Sprott must still complete financial and legal due diligence.

Marimaca is heading into 2027 “with detailed engineering, site activity and construction preparation set to accelerate” at the oxide project in the coming months, President Nico Cookson said.

13-year mine

The Marimaca oxide project, about 45 km from Antofagasta, would cost $587 million to build and produce an average of 43,000 tonnes of copper cathode a year over 13 years, according to Marimaca’s 2025 feasibility study.

Marimaca had $127 million in cash and equivalents at Sept. 30. It still has to arrange the rest of the construction financing.

The planned open-pit operation would use heap leaching to recover copper. Its location near highways, power lines and the port of Mejillones provides access to existing infrastructure. Marimaca received environmental approval in November 2025 and is pursuing the remaining construction permits.

In a report issued last week, National Bank Financial analyst Andrew Dusome pointed to a targeted final investment decision in mid-2027. He also expected Pampa Medina’s first resource estimate in the first half of next year.

Upside potential

The 7½-year loan would carry a minimum interest rate of 8.5%. Sprott would charge 5.75 percentage points over the secured overnight financing rate, a United States benchmark, with a floor of 2.75% on the benchmark. Principal repayments would begin on March 31, 2031. The lender would require neither copper-price hedges nor payments tied to production.

The terms would allow Marimaca to keep drilling its nearby Pampa Medina copper-silver discovery during construction. Drill hole SPRD-21 cut 102 metres at 1% copper and 5.1 grams silver per tonne from 706 metres downhole, the company reported Nov. 19.

Ongoing drilling at Pampa Medina “continues to expand the mineralized area of interest with large step-out holes and prove out the high-grade central zone,” Dusome wrote. He highlighted the project’s “strong upside potential.”

Mine financier

Sprott Resource Lending, a wholly owned subsidiary of asset manager Sprott, arranges debt financing for mining companies.

In August, Wia Gold (ASX: WIA) agreed non-binding terms with the lender for $360 million in debt and a $15 million equity subscription to help develop Namibia’s Kokoseb gold project. Emerald Resources (ASX: EMR) also signed a mandate with Sprott and Macquarie Bank for a proposed $200 million acquisition facility during the September quarter.

Marimaca shares dropped 1.7% to C$5.88 Tuesday afternoon in Toronto, valuing the company at about C$797 million ($557 million). The stock has traded between C$5.53 and C$13.49 in the past year.

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