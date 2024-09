Oil Prices Are Down. Here Are 3 Energy Stocks That Can Prosper No Matter Where Prices Go Next.

Oil prices have been on a downward trajectory since peaking in April. WTI, the primary U.S. oil price benchmark, has fallen from more than $85 a barrel to its recent level of around $70. That slump will have varying impacts across the oil patch. Chevron (NYSE: CVX), Plains All American Pipeline (NASDAQ: PAA), and Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD) stand out to a few Fool.com contributors for their more resilient businesses. Here's why these energy stocks should prosper no matter what happens with crude oil prices. Reuben Gregg Brewer (Chevron): Chevron is well aware of the volatile nature of energy prices and what big oil and natural gas swings can do to its income statement. That's why it pays so much attention to its balance sheet. And you should, too.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool