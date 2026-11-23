Panama and First Quantum Minerals (TSX: FM) opened formal negotiations Monday over the future of the Cobre Panama copper mine, a former economic powerhouse shuttered since 2023 following nationwide protests and a Supreme Court ruling that invalidated its operating contract.

Trade and Industry Minister Julio Moltó leads the government’s first official meeting with representatives of the Canadian miner’s local subsidiary, Minera Panamá. The talks follow President José Raúl Mulino’s announcement last week that his administration is ready to seek a resolution to the dispute.

First Quantum agreed to five conditions set by Panama’s government for negotiations over a potential reopening, authorities said following Monday’s meeting. The conditions include recognizing Panama’s ownership of its mineral resources, creating more jobs for Panamanians, meeting the highest environmental standards and respecting the country’s sovereignty, Constitution and laws.

The Canadian miner said it reiterated its willingness to participate “constructively and transparently in the formal discussions led by the Government of Panama, with full respect for Panama’s sovereignty and the public participation process.”

The government announced the agreement following the meeting, describing the discussions as the start of a “transparent and participatory” process that will consider public input before any final decision. First Quantum did not comment on the talks.

First Quantum shares rose 6.2% in Toronto on Monday morning to C$27.77 a piece, giving the company a market capitalization of C$23.12 billion ($16 billion).

The negotiations could determine when First Quantum may eventually resume mining at an operation that once generated about 40% of its revenue. They also present a test for Panama’s government as it weighs the economic benefits of restoring copper production against constitutional restrictions, environmental obligations and public opposition that forced the mine’s closure.

Conditions for agreement

The government’s negotiating team includes representatives from the ministries of Trade and Industries, Economy and Finance, and Environment, working under guidelines established by the executive branch.

Economy and Finance Minister Felipe Chapman confirmed that officials would evaluate the available alternatives to determine which best serves Panama’s interests.

Moltó said the government expects to be in a position to provide an update by the first quarter of 2027, provided the conditions for an agreement are met.

“We identify the right legal framework that complies with the Constitution, conduct consultations and discussions with the public, and receive the public’s information and feedback through the Escazú mechanism,” Moltó said in an interview with Telemetro. “We will, of course, keep the public informed of our progress, as we have throughout this process.”

Despite First Quantum’s acceptance of the negotiating conditions, the government has yet to authorize a restart of mining operations. Mulino has also insisted that any settlement include the termination of international arbitration proceedings against Panama. If permanent closure is chosen, First Quantum would have to finance an orderly, verifiable and definitive shutdown without extensions.

The president has pledged to make the terms of any agreement public once negotiations conclude.

A three-minister government commission recommended a path toward restarting Cobre Panama in September, following an independent audit by Swiss consultants and an assessment of the operation’s economic, environmental and legal implications.

The proposal was among 17 recommendations submitted to the government, although the commission emphasized that the final decision rests with the president.

Any agreement would have to address the legal obstacles created by the Supreme Court’s November 2023 ruling, which declared the mine’s concession contract unconstitutional after widespread demonstrations over environmental concerns and the terms granted to First Quantum.

Operations and oversight

Although commercial mining remains suspended, First Quantum resumed processing previously mined stockpiled ore in July under government authorization.

The company restarted one of the mine’s three milling circuits during the second quarter and expects to produce between 30,000 and 40,000 tonnes of copper from stockpiles this year.

The processing forms part of a government-approved preservation and safe-management plan rather than a return to new mineral extraction. Panamanian authorities have said treating the stockpiles can reduce environmental risks associated with leaving mineralized material exposed to rainfall.

Meanwhile, the Panamanian Association of Business Executives (Apede) has urged the government to conduct negotiations transparently, with technical support and opportunities for public participation.

The association, chaired by Alberto López Tom, told local newspaper La Estrella that citizens should have access to information about the benefits, costs and risks of any proposed agreement, along with guarantees that First Quantum will meet its obligations.

Apede also wants the government to explain the legal framework underpinning a potential settlement, including how it would comply with the Constitution and the Supreme Court’s ruling.

Those demands could complicate efforts to reach a deal, particularly given the public opposition that preceded the shutdown. Even if both sides agree on a commercial framework, the government must establish a legally defensible path forward before mining can resume.

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com