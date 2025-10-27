|
27.10.2025 16:16:39
SA iron ore exports could face margin squeeze
A PILLAR of Kumba Iron Ore’s business case is that about two-thirds of its 35 to 37 million tons in annual production is sold as lumpy iron ore.Steelmakers pay a premium for this form of the mineral because it handles better in transporation and doesn’t need energy-intensive sintering. In the case of Kumba, its iron ore is also relatively high grade, containing about 64% iron.“We only produce five percent of world iron ore but where we trump them [competitors such as BHP and Rio Tinto] is that quality of our iron ore,” said Mpumi Zikalala, CEO of Kumba at the Joburg Indaba this month.Kumba reported an average iron ore price of $91 per ton for the firm’s six months ended June which was above the benchmark of $84/t (wet metric tons) over the same period.South Africa’s other major producer, African Rainbow Minerals, also mines lumpy iron ore – accounting for half or some six million tons of annual output. However, the premium is currently being challenged, according to a recent report by RMB Morgan Stanley, a bank.It cites three factors placing pressure on iron ore exporters led starting with freight costs which are increasingly affected by China’s growing market share.Where once China comprised half of iron ore exports, the nation now buys nearer to 65%, said the bank. It is cheaper for South African iron ore to land in Europe which is nearer, but that’s not how the market has developed.It hasn’t helped much that iron ore exports have been interrupted by the poor performance of state-owned port and rail utility Transnet.Two other factors potentially squeezing iron ore export margins are an increasing interest in pelletised iron ore which requires less coking coal for steelmakers to process than lumpy iron ore – important has coking coal prices are on the rise.Thirdly there has been a downwards adjustment to the value given to the presence of silica in iron ore while a higher value is given to alumina, a development regarding how mineral quality is defined that is more beneficial to fine and pelletised iron ore which are both higher in alumina than lumpy iron ore.RMB said the relatively higher iron content of Kumba’s ore partly offsets these negative market developments, yet it also points out that every $10 per ton change in the ‘netback price’ (inclusive of transportation and related costs) affects Kumba’s ebitda by 20% and ARM’s Ebitda 10%.Exxaro Resources is also affected (2%) by dint of its one fifth stake in Kumba subsidiary, Sishen Iron Ore Company.The potential hit on the premium is worth taking a note of given the value Kumba places on it. “People are always saying that iron ore will fall off a cliff,” said Zikalala at the Joburg Indaba conference. “And while we can’t get away from the challenging economic conditions we have driven for differentiation.”The iron ore price is currently hovering around the $100/t level. Bloomberg reported recently that futures stood at $103/t in Singapore. But there are questions over how long it can stay at these levels amid unpromising economic data for China in the fourth quarter.The post Kumba faces potential hit on iron ore price premium appeared first on Miningmx.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Neu: CFDs auf Öl, Gold und alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 20) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 2.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren!
82% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Eisenerzpreis
|104,81
|-0,59
|-0,56
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWarten auf EZB-Zinsentscheid: ATX im Plus -- DAX etwas leichter -- Asiens Börsen am Donnerstag schließlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich mit Zuschlägen, während das deutsche Börsenbarometer zu kleinen Abgaben tendiert. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Börsen wiesen verschiedene Vorzeichen am Donnerstag aus.