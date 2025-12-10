|
10.12.2025 13:30:12
Silver punches through $60/oz to set new record
SILVER breached $60 per ounce for the first time on Tuesday, capping an historic rally that has seen prices more than double since January amid acute supply constraints and surging investor demand.The white metal climbed four percent to reach $60.40 per ounce, establishing a fresh record, whilst gold advanced 0.7 per cent to $4,216/oz, marginally below October’s peak, according to a report in the Financial Times.Expectations of a Federal Reserve rate reduction this week have provided near-term momentum for precious metals, though fundamental supply-demand imbalances underpin the advance, said the newspaper.“Underlying the move is the fact that we have a market that has been undersupplied for the past five years, and we still have regional stocks dislocation,” Suki Cooper, analyst at Standard Chartered told the FT.Silver faces structural supply challenges as it is predominantly extracted as a by-product of other minerals, limiting miners’ ability to respond swiftly to rising demand from industrial applications including electronics and solar panels, alongside traditional jewellery and coinage uses, it said.A severe supply squeeze emerged in October, exacerbated by regional inventory mismatches. Substantial stockpiles accumulated in the US due to tariff concerns, with Comex inventories standing at approximately 456 million ounces – triple their historic average – despite recent modest declines.China faces particularly tight supplies, according to BMO commodity analyst Helen Amos, who expects regional constraints to persist despite the overall market deficit.The US recently designated silver a critical mineral ahead of an anticipated Section 232 review potentially outlining fresh commodity tariffs.Retail investors have actively pursued silver gains, particularly in North America where the metal enjoys popularity as an accessible precious metal investment.“Whilst the market is in deficit, we expect regional tightness to persist,” said Amos.The post Silver punches through $60/oz to set new record appeared first on Miningmx.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Neu: CFDs auf Öl, Gold und alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 20) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 2.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren!
82% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Silberpreis
|61,82
|1,14
|1,88
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach Leitzinssenkung der Fed: US-Börsen schließen mit Gewinnen -- ATX schließt stabil -- DAX zum Handelsende etwas leichter -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Anleger am heimischen Aktienmarkt hielten sich am Mittwoch zurück. Der deutsche Leitindex präsentierte sich etwas schwächer. Die US-Börsen legten am Mittwoch zu. In Fernost wiesen die wichtigsten Aktienmärkte zur Wochenmitte unterschiedliche Vorzeichen aus.