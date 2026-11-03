Southern Copper: 3 Key Takeaways for Long-Term Investors

On its third-quarter 2026 earnings call, held on Oct. 22, 2026, Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) reported record net sales and net income while outlining plans to push annual production past 1 million tons. Structural cost advantages and substantial organic growth projects position the miner to capitalize on global demand for electrification. Three things management said stand out.

Selling secondary minerals like molybdenum, silver, and zinc provides revenue offsets known as by-product credits, which dramatically reduce net mining expenses. When metal prices rise, these credits insulate operations against underlying inflation in fuel, power, and labor.

Organic mine development expands refined output without requiring expensive corporate acquisitions. Bringing projects like Tia Maria in Peru and El Pilar in Mexico online expands long-term volume capacity and lifts overall asset returns.

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