Strike curbs output at Canada’s largest copper mine

Teck Resources (TSX: TECK.B; NYSE: TECK) is operating its Highland Valley Copper mine in British Columbia, Canada’s largest, at reduced capacity after workers went on strike Saturday, the company said.

The walkout involves United Steelworkers Local 7619, which represents about 1,200 workers at the operation near Logan Lake, about 200 km northeast of Vancouver. All 944 members who participated in the strike vote supported a walkout, the union said in a statement.

Teck remains committed to securing a collective agreement that is “fair and reasonable for employees and supports the ongoing viability of the operation,” the company said in an Oct. 24 release.

Highland Valley is Canada’s largest copper mine, with an approved extension set to keep it operating through 2046. The strike comes as Teck pursues its merger with Anglo American, a combination expected to create one of the world’s five largest copper producers as demand for the metal grows from power grids, electric vehicles and data centres.

Wages issue

Shares in Teck Resources gained 1.6% to $84.01 apiece on Monday morning in Toronto as wider markets rose. The miner has a market capitalization of C$41.2 billion ($29.3 billion).

The production impact will depend on the strike’s duration, Teck said. Contingency measures prioritize safety and environmental management, it added.

The dispute centres on wages, pensions and staffing. The union is seeking improvements to pay and retirement benefits, arguing the mine is struggling to recruit and retain skilled workers.

Highland Valley produced 127,100 tonnes of copper in 2025, accounting for about 28% of Teck’s total output of 453,500 tonnes, according to the company’s annual production update.

The stoppage follows unsuccessful contract negotiations and the expiry of a 72-hour strike notice. The previous collective agreement expired Sept. 30, Teck said in its notice.

The union didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment outside regular business hours on Monday.

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