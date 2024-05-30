30.05.2024 17:06:32

U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Pull Back Much More Than Expected

(RTTNews) - The Energy Information Administration released a report on Thursday showing U.S. crude oil inventories tumbled by much more than expected in the week ended May 24th.

The report said crude oil inventories slumped by 4.2 million barrels last week after climbing by 1.8 million barrels in the previous week. Economists had expected crude oil inventories to decrease by 1.9 million barrels.

With the sharp pullback, U.S. crude oil inventories are about 4 percent below the five-year average for this time of year, the EIA said.

Meanwhile, gasoline inventories increased by 2.0 million barrels last week but remain about 1 percent below the five-year average for this time of year.

Distillate fuel inventories, which include heating oil and diesel, also climbed by 2.5 million barrels last week but remain about 6 percent below the five-year average for this time of year.

Neu: Öl, Gold, alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 20) handeln
Werbung
Handeln Sie Rohstoffe mit Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 3.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren!
Jetzt informieren bei Plus500
80% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Zinssorgen weiter Belastungsfaktor: US-Indizes schließen tiefer -- ATX und DAX zum Handelsende kaum bewegt -- Asiens Börsen letztlich schwach
Der heimische Markt wies am Donnerstag kaum eine Veränderung aus. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt schloss daneben ebenfalls nur minimal höher. In den USA übernahmen die Bären das Ruder. An den Börsen Asiens ging es am Donnerstag weiter nach unten.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen