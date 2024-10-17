17.10.2024 17:06:40

U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Unexpectedly Decrease

(RTTNews) - A report released by the Energy Information Administration on Thursday showed crude oil inventories in the U.S. unexpectedly decreased in the week ended October 11th.

The EIA said crude oil inventories fell by 2.2 million barrels last week after jumping by 5.8 million barrels in the previous week. Economists had expected crude oil inventories to rise by 2.3 million barrels.

At 420.5 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are about 5 percent below the five-year average for this time of year, the EIA said.

The report said gasoline inventories also decreased by 2.2 million barrels last week and are about 4 percent below the five-year average for this time of year.

Distillate fuel inventories, which include heating oil and diesel, also slumped by 3.5 million barrels last week and are about 10 percent below the five-year average for this time of year.

Neu: Öl, Gold, alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 20) handeln
Werbung
Handeln Sie Rohstoffe mit Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 2.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren!
Jetzt informieren bei Plus500
82% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX volatil -- DAX fester -- Asiens Börsen schließen höher - Hang Seng legt zu
Der heimische Aktienmarkt pendelt am Freitag um die Nulllinie, während der deutsche Aktienmarkt höher notiert. Die Märkte in Fernost präsentierten sich am Freitag in Grün.

Nachrichten

Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen