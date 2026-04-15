15.04.2026 16:44:15

U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Unexpectedly Edge Lower

(RTTNews) - The Energy Information Administration released a report on Wednesday showing crude oil inventories in the U.S. unexpectedly decreased in the week ended April 10th.

The report said crude oil inventories edged down by 0.9 million barrels last week after climbing by 3.1 million barrels in the previous week. Economists had expected crude oil inventories to inch up by 0.2 million barrels.

At 463.8 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories remain about 1 percent above the five-year average for this time of year, the EIA said.

The EIA said gasoline inventories also slumped by 6.3 million barrels last week but remain 1 percent above the five-year average for this time of year.

Distillate fuel inventories, which include heating oil and diesel, also decreased by 3.1 million barrels last week and are about 6 percent below the five-year average for this time of year, the report said.

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