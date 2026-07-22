U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Unexpectedly Increase

(RTTNews) - A report released by the Energy Information Administration on Wednesday showed an unexpected increase in U.S. crude oil inventories in the week ended July 17th.

The EIA said crude oil inventories climbed by 2.0 million barrels last week after falling by 1.7 million barrels in the previous week. Economists had expected crude oil inventories to dip by 1.5 million barrels.

At 411.7 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories remain about 6 percent below the five-year average for this time of year, the EIA said.

The report said gasoline inventories also crept up by 0.8 million barrels last week but remain 7 below the five-year average for this time of year.

Distillate fuel inventories, which include heating oil and diesel, also rose by 1.4 million barrels last week but are still about 10 percent below the five-year average for this time of year, the EIA said.