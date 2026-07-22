22.07.2026 16:36:59

U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Unexpectedly Increase

(RTTNews) - A report released by the Energy Information Administration on Wednesday showed an unexpected increase in U.S. crude oil inventories in the week ended July 17th.

The EIA said crude oil inventories climbed by 2.0 million barrels last week after falling by 1.7 million barrels in the previous week. Economists had expected crude oil inventories to dip by 1.5 million barrels.

At 411.7 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories remain about 6 percent below the five-year average for this time of year, the EIA said.

The report said gasoline inventories also crept up by 0.8 million barrels last week but remain 7 below the five-year average for this time of year.

Distillate fuel inventories, which include heating oil and diesel, also rose by 1.4 million barrels last week but are still about 10 percent below the five-year average for this time of year, the EIA said.

Neu: CFDs auf Öl, Gold und alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 20) handeln
Werbung
Handeln Sie Rohstoffe mit Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 2.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren!
Jetzt informieren bei Plus500
80% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

19.07.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 29: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
19.07.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 29
18.07.26 KW 29: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
18.07.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
17.07.26 KW 29: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Zahlenflut und EZB-Entscheid: US-Börsen zum Handelsende sehr schwach -- ATX und DAX schließen tief im Minus -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handel fester
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex notierten am Donnerstag deutlich schwächer. Auch die US-Börsen befanden sich im Rückwärtsgang. An den Märkten in Asien ging dagegen nach oben.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen