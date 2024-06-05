05.06.2024 16:58:15

U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Unexpectedly Rebound

(RTTNews) - After reporting a sharp pullback by U.S. crude oil inventories in the previous week, the Energy Information Administration released a report on Wednesday showing crude oil inventories unexpectedly rebounded in the week ended May 31st.

The report said crude oil inventories rose by 1.2 million barrels last week after tumbling by 4.2 million barrels in the previous week.

Nonetheless, the EIA said U.S. crude oil inventories remain about 4 percent below the five-year average for this time of year at 455.9 million barrels.

Gasoline inventories also increased by 2.1 million barrels last week but are about 1 percent below the five-year average for this time of year.

The report said distillate fuel inventories, which include heating oil and diesel, also jumped by 3.2 million barrels last week but are about 7 percent below the five-year average for this time of year.

Neu: Öl, Gold, alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 20) handeln
Werbung
Handeln Sie Rohstoffe mit Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 3.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren!
Jetzt informieren bei Plus500
80% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach EZB-Entscheid: ATX & DAX im Plus -- DAX knackt zeitweise 18.700-Punkte-Marke -- Wall Street gespalten -- Asiens Börsen schließlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt bewegen sich zum Sitzungsstart aufwärts. An der Wall Street werden am Donnerstag keine großen Sprünge gemacht. An den asiatischen Märkten waren am Donnerstag unterschiedliche Vorzeichen zu beobachten.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen