Why Gold Stock SSR Mining Surged Today

Shares of gold miner SSR Mining (NASDAQ: SSRM) surged 8.1% in early-morning trading today, before giving up some of its gains. The gold stock, though, was still trading 4% higher as of noon.With gold prices recently hitting all-time highs, one analyst believes the yellow metal will continue to rally, making SSR Mining an attractive stock today.Analysts from UBS upgraded SSR Mining stock's price target to $10.20 per share from $8 a share. With the gold stock trading below $5 per share as of this writing, UBS's new price target implies a stock price jump of more than 100% over the next 12 months.