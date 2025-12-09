Silberpreis

61,32
USD
0,64
1,05 %
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
anzeigen in Währung
Schweizer Franken
Euro
Dollar
10.12.2025 00:51:45

Why Pan American Silver Stock Skyrocketed by 11% Today

Why Pan American Silver Stock Skyrocketed by 11% Today

Tuesday was a banner day to be in the silver business, so it was hardly surprising that investors piled into the stock of Pan American Silver (NYSE: PAAS). The company's share price zoomed more than 11% higher as a result, crushing the essentially flat performance of the benchmark S&P 500 index. Silver is on a tear these days, with its price zooming to all-time highs (at over $61 per troy ounce, as of this writing). It has more than doubled this year, surpassing the growth rates of the No. 1 precious metal, gold, and platinum.
09.12.25 Umstrukturierung des Depots von Fisher Asset Management: So positionierte sich Ken Fisher im dritten Quartal 2025
08.12.25 Bill Ackmans Hedgefonds in Q3 2025: Diese Aktien hielt Pershing Square Capital
08.12.25 Zahlreiche Verkäufe: So änderte die SNB im dritten Quartal ihre US-Investitionen
07.12.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 49: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
07.12.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 49

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Warten auf Fed-Zinsentscheid: Asiens Börsen in Rot
In Fernost verzeichnen die wichtigsten Aktienmärkte zur Wochenmitte moderate Verluste.
