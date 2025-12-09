|
10.12.2025 00:51:45
Why Pan American Silver Stock Skyrocketed by 11% Today
Tuesday was a banner day to be in the silver business, so it was hardly surprising that investors piled into the stock of Pan American Silver (NYSE: PAAS). The company's share price zoomed more than 11% higher as a result, crushing the essentially flat performance of the benchmark S&P 500 index. Silver is on a tear these days, with its price zooming to all-time highs (at over $61 per troy ounce, as of this writing). It has more than doubled this year, surpassing the growth rates of the No. 1 precious metal, gold, and platinum.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Neu: CFDs auf Öl, Gold und alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 20) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 2.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren!
82% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Silberpreis
|61,32
|0,64
|1,05