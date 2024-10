Why Top Oil Stocks Like ExxonMobil and Chevron Continue to Fall Despite China's Stimulus and Interest Rate Cuts

Despite a slight bump in their stock prices on Friday, oil majors ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) and Chevron (NYSE: CVX) are down over the last year compared to a whopping 34.3% gain in the S&P 500. Part of the reason for the slumping stock prices is the reduced demand for oil from a struggling China.China is implementing a wave of measures -- including lower interest rates, lower reserve requirements for banks, incentives to boost stock buybacks, and stimulus for its struggling real estate market. Given China's exposure to energy-intensive industries like manufacturing, one would think that stimulus would be a boon for global oil demand and energy stocks. However, the market may be more focused on supply for now.Here's what's weighing down the energy sector and why ExxonMobil and Chevron could be two dividend stocks worth buying now.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool