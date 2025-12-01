Australia Building Approval Data Due On Tuesday

(RTTNews) - Australia will on Tuesday release October figures for building approvals and Q3 current account figures, highlighting a modest day far Asia-Pacific economic activity.

Approvals are expected to sink 4.8 percent on month after jumping 12.0 percent in September. The current account is expected to show a deficit of A$13.4 billion following the A$13.7 billion shortfall in the three months prior.

New Zealand will see Q3 data for terms of trade, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 0.3 percent on quarter following the 4.1 percent gain in the previous three months.

South Korea will provide November numbers for consumer prices, with forecasts suggesting a decline of 0.3 percent on month and an increase of 2.2 percent on year. That follows the 0.3 percent monthly increase and the 2.4 percent annual gain in October.

Japan will release November data for monetary base and household confidence. The monetary base is expected to show an 8.5 percent annual decline following the 7.9 percent drop in October. The household confidence index is tipped to show a score of 36.3, up from 35.8 in the previous month.