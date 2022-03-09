Australia Building Permit Data Due On Thursday

(RTTNews) - Australia will on Thursday release January figures for building permits, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In December, permits were up 8.2 percent on month.

Japan will provide February numbers for producer prices, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 0.6 percent on month and 8.7 percent on year. That follows the 0.6 percent monthly increase and the 8.6 percent yearly gain in January.

China will see February data for new yuan loans, with forecasts suggesting a total of CNY1,485 billion - down from CNY3,980 billion in January. The M2 money supply is tipped to rise 9.5 percent on year, slowing from 9.8 percent a month earlier.

Indonesia will provide January numbers for retail sales; in December, sales were up 13.8 percent on year.

Thailand will see February results for its consumer confidence index; in January, the index had a score of 44.8.