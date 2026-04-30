Australia Producer Prices Data Due On Friday

(RTTNews) - Australia will on Friday release Q1 numbers for producer prices, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In the previous quarter, producer prices were up 0.8 percent on quarter and 3.5 percent on year.

South Korea will provide April data for imports, exports and trade balance. Imports are expected to climbed 13.1 percent on year, easing from 13.2 percent in March. Exports are called higher by an annual 44.9 percent, easing from 49.2 percent in the previous month. The trade surplus is pegged at $23.00 billion, down from $26.24 billion a month earlier.

Japan will release April figures for Tokyo inflation; in March, overall Tokyo inflation was up 1.4 percent on year and core CPI climbed 1.7 percent.

New Zealand will provide March figures for building permits; in February, permits were up 2.7 percent on month.

Japan and Australia will both see April results for their respective manufacturing PMIs from S&P Global; in March, their scores were 51.6 and 51.0, respectively.

Finally, most of the regional bourses are closed on Friday in observance of Labor Day, including South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, Indonesia and Thailand.