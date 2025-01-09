Australia Retail Sales Climb 0.8% In November

(RTTNews) - The value of retail sales in Australia was up a seasonally adjusted 0.8 percent on month in November, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday - coming in at A$37.052 billion.

That was shy of expectations for an increase of 1.0 percent but was up from 0.6 percent in October.

Among the individual components, sales of food (0.5 percent), household goods (0.6 percent), clothing (1.6 percent), department store sales (1.8 percent), other retailing (0.3 percent and takeout food (1.5 percent) all showed increases.

Similarly by region, sales were up in New South Wales, Victoria, Queensland, South Australia, Western Australia, Tasmania, Northern Territory and Australian Capital Territory.