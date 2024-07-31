Australia Trade Data Due On Thursday

(RTTNews) - Australia will on Wednesday release June figures for imports, exports and trade balance, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In May, imports were up 3.9 percent on month and exports rose 2.8 percent for a trade surplus of A$5.773 billion.

Australia also will see Q2 data for import and export prices; in the three months prior, import prices shed 1.8 percent on quarter and export prices lost 2.1 percent.

South Korea will provide July numbers for imports, exports and trade balance. Imports are expected to jump 13.4 percent on year after sinking 7.5 percent in June. Exports are called higher by an annual 19.1 percent after adding 5.1 percent in the previous month. The trade surplus is pegged at $4.38 billion, down from $7.99 billion a month earlier.

Indonesia will release July consumer price data; in June, overall inflation was down 0.08 percent on month and up 2.51 percent on year, while core CPI rose an annual 1.90 percent.

Hong Kong will provide June figures for retail sales; in May, sales slumped 11.5 percent on year.

Finally, many of the regional nations will see their respective manufacturing PMI results from S&P Global, including Australia (Judo Bank), Indonesia, Japan (Jibun Bank), Malaysia, the Philippines, South Korea, Thailand, Taiwan, Vietnam and China (Caixin).