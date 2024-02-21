Australia Wage Price Index Climbs 0.9% In Q4

(RTTNews) - Australia's wage price index was up a seasonally adjusted 0.9 percent on quarter in the fourth quarter of 2023, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday.

That was in line with expectations and down from 1.3 percent in the three months prior.

On a yearly basis the wage price index climbed 4.2 percent - exceeding estimates for 4.1 percent and unchanged from the previous three months.

The public sector rose 4.3 percent over the 12 months to the December quarter 2023, tracking slightly above the private sector (4.2 percent) for the first time since December quarter 2020. The public sector annual rise was the highest for the sector since March quarter 2010.