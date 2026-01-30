Britische Pfund - Euro

1,1537
 EUR
-0,0003
-0,02 %
30.01.2026 13:12:21

Austria GDP Expands 0.2% In Q4

(RTTNews) - Austria's economy expanded for the second straight quarter in the three months ending in December, a flash estimate from the WIFO economic institute showed on Friday.

Gross domestic product rose 0.2 percent sequentially in the fourth quarter, though slower than the 0.4 percent increase in the third quarter. The expected growth was 0.1 percent.

On the expenditure side, household consumption rose 0.4 percent, while investment demand dropped by 0.7 percent. Net exports made a positive contribution as exports climbed 0.6 percent amid a 0.2 percent rise in imports.

On a yearly basis, GDP expanded at a slower pace of 0.7 percent, following a 1.0 percent growth in the third quarter.

During the year 2025, the Austrian economy grew 0.6 percent compared to 2024, the agency said.

25.01.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 4
25.01.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 4: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
24.01.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
24.01.26 KW 4: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
23.01.26 KW 4: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

ATX und DAX freundlich -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Rot
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt legen am Freitag zu. In Fernost weisen die Börsen zum Wochenschluss rote Vorzeichen aus.
