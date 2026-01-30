Austria GDP Expands 0.2% In Q4

(RTTNews) - Austria's economy expanded for the second straight quarter in the three months ending in December, a flash estimate from the WIFO economic institute showed on Friday.

Gross domestic product rose 0.2 percent sequentially in the fourth quarter, though slower than the 0.4 percent increase in the third quarter. The expected growth was 0.1 percent.

On the expenditure side, household consumption rose 0.4 percent, while investment demand dropped by 0.7 percent. Net exports made a positive contribution as exports climbed 0.6 percent amid a 0.2 percent rise in imports.

On a yearly basis, GDP expanded at a slower pace of 0.7 percent, following a 1.0 percent growth in the third quarter.

During the year 2025, the Austrian economy grew 0.6 percent compared to 2024, the agency said.