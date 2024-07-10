Austria Production Index Declines 4.1%

(RTTNews) - Austria's production index declined at a faster pace in May, Statistics Austria reported Wednesday.

The production index dropped 4.1 percent annually, which was worse than April's 2.6 percent decrease. This was the fifth successive monthly fall.

Industrial output was down 4.9 percent, following a 3.0 percent drop. At the same time, construction fell at a slower pace of 0.9 percent versus a 1.1 percent decrease a month ago.

Among the main industrial groupings, consumer durables production plunged 21.2 percent and intermediate goods output fell 6.2 percent. Energy goods output contracted by 8.6 percent, while that of consumer non-durables advanced by 2.5 percent.

Month-on-month, production declined 1.4 percent in May, in contrast to a 0.8 percent rise in April.