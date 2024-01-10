Austria Production Index Logs Sharp Fall In November

(RTTNews) - Austria's production index logged a sharper fall in November on deepening declines in industry and construction, Statistics Austria reported Wednesday.

The production index slid 4.4 percent annually, bigger than October's 2.2 percent decrease.

Industrial output was down 4.3 percent, following a 2.9 percent drop. At the same time, construction shrank 4.5 percent, in contrast to the 0.1 percent gain.

The main industrial groupings were subject to the following developments in November. Energy grew 6.9 percent and consumer non-durables output moved up 2.3 percent. On the other hand, capital goods output was down 7.3 percent, intermediate goods fell 7.9 percent and consumer durables declined 8.0 percent.

Month-on-month, the decline in production index deepened to 1.1 percent from 0.6 percent in October.