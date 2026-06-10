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10.06.2026 13:03:38

Austria Production Index Rises 0.6%

(RTTNews) - Austria's production index expanded for the second straight month in April, data from Statistics Austria showed on Wednesday.

The production index, which combines industry and construction, advanced 0.6 percent year-over-year in April, faster than the 0.2 percent rise in the prior month.

Industrial production grew 0.4 percent from last year, and construction output logged a growth of 1.6 percent.

Among the main industrial groupings, production of consumer durables and capital goods expanded 4.0 percent in each case. On the other hand, energy goods production was 5.2 percent lower, and consumer non-durables output contracted 5.8 percent.

On a monthly basis, the production index dropped 0.1 percent, reversing a 0.3 percent increase in March.

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