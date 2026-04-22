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22.04.2026 12:30:33

Belgium Consumer Confidence Falls To 1-year Low

(RTTNews) - Households in Belgium expressed a more pessimistic attitude in April amid unemployment concerns, the National Bank of Belgium said on Wednesday.

The consumer sentiment index dropped to -9.0 in April from -6.0 in the previous month. Moreover, this was the lowest reading since April 2025, when it was -14.

The expected financial situation of households over the next twelve months weakened further in April, with the corresponding index falling to -5 from -3 in March. Their saving capacity remained positive but eased to 18 from 22.

Meanwhile, the index measuring the economic situation in Belgium over the next twelve months improved slightly to -43 in April from -45 in March. The index reflecting unemployment fears among households climbed to 6 from -3.

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