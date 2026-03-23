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23.03.2026 12:29:54

Belgium Consumer Confidence Falls To 10-month Low

(RTTNews) - Households in Belgium turned negative in March as they were more pessimistic about the general economic outlook in the country along with unemployment concerns, the National Bank of Belgium said on Monday.

The consumer sentiment index dropped to -6 in March from 1.0 in the previous month. Moreover, this was the lowest reading since May 2025, when it was -7.0.

The survey revealed that fears of unemployment have risen sharply and expectations regarding the economic situation in Belgium have reached their lowest level since 2022.

The index measuring the economic situation in Belgium over the next twelve months worsened markedly to -45 in March from -25 in February. The index reflecting unemployment fears among households rose to -3 from -11.

Consumers expressed slightly gloomier expectations about their own financial situation, while their saving intentions remain unchanged.

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