Belgium Consumer Confidence Weakens In July
(RTTNews) - Consumers in Belgium remained more pessimistic in July, the National Bank of Belgium said on Monday.
The consumer sentiment index dropped to -5 in July from -1 in the previous month.
Households were less confident about their own future financial situation and less optimistic about their savings intentions over the coming twelve months, the survey said.
The index measuring the financial situation of households dropped to -2 from +1. The index for savings among households fell to 16 from 20.
Consumer expectations for the general economic situation in Belgium remained negative, and the respective index dropped slightly to -16 from -15.
Fears of a rise in unemployment over the coming twelve months increased sharply in July. The corresponding index posted 19 compared to 12 in June.
