Belgium Inflation Eases Slightly To 3.64%

(RTTNews) - Belgium's consumer price inflation eased for the first time in four months in July, though marginally, figures from the statistical office showed on Tuesday.

The consumer price index climbed 3.64 percent year-over-year in July, slightly slower than the 3.74 percent rise in June.

Health costs rose at a slower pace of 3.6 percent annually in July versus a 3.8 percent gain a month ago. The annual price growth in energy eased to 14.01 percent from 15.10 percent in June.

Meanwhile, food inflation increased to 0.54 percent in July from 0.31 percent in the prior month.

Excluding energy and unprocessed food, core inflation stood at 3.04 percent versus 2.97 percent in June.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 0.71 percent in July.