30.07.2024 14:43:53

Belgium Inflation Eases Slightly To 3.64%

(RTTNews) - Belgium's consumer price inflation eased for the first time in four months in July, though marginally, figures from the statistical office showed on Tuesday.

The consumer price index climbed 3.64 percent year-over-year in July, slightly slower than the 3.74 percent rise in June.

Health costs rose at a slower pace of 3.6 percent annually in July versus a 3.8 percent gain a month ago. The annual price growth in energy eased to 14.01 percent from 15.10 percent in June.

Meanwhile, food inflation increased to 0.54 percent in July from 0.31 percent in the prior month.

Excluding energy and unprocessed food, core inflation stood at 3.04 percent versus 2.97 percent in June.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 0.71 percent in July.

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach Fed-Leitzinsentscheid: ATX gibt nach -- DAX fällt -- Asiens Märkte im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Donnerstag schwächer. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt notiert tief im Minus. Die Börsen in Fernost geben am Donnerstag nach.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen