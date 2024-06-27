BoE: Risk Management Practices Need To Improve In Private Equity

(RTTNews) - Risk management practices in the private equity sector needs to improve, the Bank of England said in its Financial Stability Report on Thursday.

The bank observed that the low interest rate regime boosted the private equity sector growth and it played a notable role in financing British businesses.

However, the widespread use of leverage within the private equity firms and their portfolio companies makes them particularly exposed to tighter financing conditions.

The BoE warned that the higher interest rate environment poses challenges to the sector.

Improved transparency over valuation practices and overall levels of leverage would help to reduce the vulnerabilities in the sector, the bank said. Risk management also needs to improve, including among lenders to the sector such as banks.

Further, the report cautioned that policy uncertainty associated with upcoming elections globally has increased.