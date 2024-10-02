Brazil Industrial Output Rebounds 0.1%

(RTTNews) - Brazil's industrial production expanded somewhat in August after falling in the previous month, preliminary data from the statistical office IBGE showed on Wednesday.

Industrial production rose 0.1 percent monthly in August, reversing a 1.4 percent fall in July. In June, production grew 4.4 percent, which was the fastest pace in nearly four years.

Among the activities, the most important positive influence came from extractive industries, which grew 1.1 percent over the month. The production of pharmaceuticals and pharmaceutical products alone grew 3.6 percent. Meanwhile, production declined in motor vehicles, trailers, and bodies by 4.3 percent.

On a yearly basis, industrial production grew 2.2 percent in August, slower than the 6.1 percent increase in the prior month.