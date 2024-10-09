|
09.10.2024 14:38:07
Brazil Inflation Rises To 4.42% In September
(RTTNews) - Brazil's consumer price inflation rose in September after easing in the previous month, figures from the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics, or IBGE, showed on Wednesday.
The consumer price index climbed 4.42 percent year-over-year in September, faster than the 4.24 percent rise in August. Economists had expected inflation to moderate to 4.43 percent.
The annual price growth in food and non-alcoholic beverages accelerated to 5.86 percent in September from 4.59 percent in August. Similarly, health costs grew at a slower pace of 6.14 percent. Meanwhile, the growth in transport charges decelerated to 3.22 percent from 4.53 percent.
On a monthly basis, consumer prices increased 0.44 percent versus a 0.02 mild fall in August. Further, this was the biggest monthly increase in four months. The monthly decrease was mainly due to higher costs for housing and food and beverages.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht höher ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich mit Zuschlägen -- Wall Street schlussendtlich höher - Dow und S&P-500 in Rekordlaune -- Börsenhandel in Asien endet uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt pendelte um die Nulllinie, während der deutsche Aktienmarkt sich im Freitagshandel höher präsentierte. Die US-Börsen verbuchten am Freitag Gewinne. In Fernost waren die Anleger unentschlossen.