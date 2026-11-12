Barr Pharmaceuticals Aktie

Barr Pharmaceuticals ab 0 Euro bei Finanzen invest ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: 873170 / ISIN: US0683061099

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12.11.2026 14:11:26

Brazil Inflation Rises To 4-month High

(RTTNews) - Brazil's consumer price inflation increased less-than-expected in October to the highest level in five months, figures from the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics, or IBGE, showed on Thursday.

The consumer price index climbed 4.63 percent year-over-year in October, faster than the 4.58 percent rise in September. The expected inflation rate was 4.74 percent.

The annual price growth in food and beverages accelerated to 5.73 percent from 4.66 percent, and communication costs also rose at a faster pace of 3.68 percent. Expenses for health and personal care were 5.8 percent higher compared to last year. Meanwhile, inflation based on transportation eased to 3.2 percent from 3.9 percent due to a slowdown in fuel inflation.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose only 0.14 percent versus a 0.82 percent increase in September amid a reduction in the prices for gasoline and electricity.

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