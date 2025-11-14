Bulgarian Economy Expands At Slower Pace In Q3

(RTTNews) - Bulgaria's economic growth eased for a third straight quarter in the three months to September, but remained robust led by consumption and investments, preliminary estimates from the statistical office showed on Friday.

The seasonally adjusted gross domestic product rose 3.2 percent year-on-year following a 3.4 percent increase in the second quarter, data from the National Statistical Institute revealed. The Bulgarian economy had expanded 3.5 percent in the first quarter of this year and 3.8 percent in the final three months of 2024.

The gross value added grew 3.3 percent year-on-year in the third quarter after a 2.9 percent increase in the previous three months. That was the strongest gain since the fourth quarter of 2024.

Among the main components, consumption grew 9.5 percent, followed by gross fixed capital formation that surged 9.2 percent. However, total exports shrunk 9.2 percent, while imports increased 2.2 percent.

GDP rose 0.7 percent quarter-on-quarter in the three months to September after a 0.9 percent increase in the second quarter. The GVA increased 0.9 percent sequentially, same as in the previous three months.

Quarterly growth was driven by a 2.2 percent increase in final consumption and a 2.1 percent gain in gross fixed capital formation. Exports decreased 3.9 percent, while imports rose 2.0 percent.