Chicago Business Barometer Unexpectedly Indicates Contraction In April

(RTTNews) - MNI Indicators released a report on Thursday showing is reading on Chicago-area business activity unexpectedly slid into contractionary territory in the month of April.

The report said the Chicago business barometer fell to 49.2 in April from 52.8 in March, with a reading below 50 indicating contraction. Economists had expected the business barometer to rise to 55.3.

The Chicago business barometer returned to contractionary territory after three months above 50 amid declines by the order backlogs, new orders, supplier deliveries and production indexes.

MNI Indicators said the order backlogs index plunged by 11.4 points back into contractionary territory amid an increase in the share of respondents reporting smaller backlogs and a decrease in the share reporting larger backlogs.

The new orders index also tumbled by 6.5 points, dropping back below 50 as the proportion of respondents reporting fewer orders more than tripled, while the supplier deliveries index slumped by 3.7 points but remained in expansion for the fifteenth straight month.

The report said the production index also dipped by 1.3 points but remained in expansionary territory for the fourth straight month.

Meanwhile, the employment index surged by 7.9 points, mostly unwinding March's sharp drop, but remained below 50.

MNI Indicators said the prices paid index also jumped by 5.4 points to the highest level since June, with respondents citing oil, metals and transportation fuel surcharges as key drivers.