Britische Pfund - US-Dollar

1,3575
 USD
-0,0032
-0,24 %
USD - GBP
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
Tools
Währungsrechner
>
<
Invertiert
USD/GBP
>
30.04.2026 16:27:31

Chicago Business Barometer Unexpectedly Indicates Contraction In April

(RTTNews) - MNI Indicators released a report on Thursday showing is reading on Chicago-area business activity unexpectedly slid into contractionary territory in the month of April.

The report said the Chicago business barometer fell to 49.2 in April from 52.8 in March, with a reading below 50 indicating contraction. Economists had expected the business barometer to rise to 55.3.

The Chicago business barometer returned to contractionary territory after three months above 50 amid declines by the order backlogs, new orders, supplier deliveries and production indexes.

MNI Indicators said the order backlogs index plunged by 11.4 points back into contractionary territory amid an increase in the share of respondents reporting smaller backlogs and a decrease in the share reporting larger backlogs.

The new orders index also tumbled by 6.5 points, dropping back below 50 as the proportion of respondents reporting fewer orders more than tripled, while the supplier deliveries index slumped by 3.7 points but remained in expansion for the fifteenth straight month.

The report said the production index also dipped by 1.3 points but remained in expansionary territory for the fourth straight month.

Meanwhile, the employment index surged by 7.9 points, mostly unwinding March's sharp drop, but remained below 50.

MNI Indicators said the prices paid index also jumped by 5.4 points to the highest level since June, with respondents citing oil, metals and transportation fuel surcharges as key drivers.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

11:22 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
10:42 April 2026: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
09:51 Staatsinsolvenz: Das sind die größten Pleiteweltmeister
09:04 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im April 2026: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
08:41 KW 18: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

EZB, Fed und Tech-Bilanzen im Mittelpunkt: ATX geht leichter ins lange Wochenende -- DAX letztlich in Grün
Der heimische Leitindex tendierte am Donnerstag abwärts. Der deutsche Leitindex erzielte währenddessen Gewinne.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen