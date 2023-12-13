China Bank Lending Rises In November

(RTTNews) - China's bank lending increased notably in November, data from the People's Bank of China showed Wednesday.

Bank lending increased to CNY 1.09 trillion in November from CNY 738.4 billion in the previous month. However, lending was below economists' forecast of CNY 1.3 trillion. The annual increase in outstanding total social financing rose to 9.4 percent in November from 9.3 percent in October.

Broad credit growth continued to rise in November driven by a pick-up in government bond issuance, economists at Capital Economics said.

With the renminbi recovering and deflation intensifying, the PBoC is likely to loosen policy further, resuming rate cuts as soon as this Friday, they said. However, with loan demand depressed, the impact of policy easing on credit growth will be small, economists added.