Britische Pfund - Chinesischer Renminbi Yuan

9,3459
 CNY
0,0060
0,06 %
CNY - GBP
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
Tools
Währungsrechner
>
<
Invertiert
>
14.11.2025 03:15:38

China Industrial Output Gains An Annual 4.9% In October

(RTTNews) - Industrial production in China was up 4.9 percent on year in October, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Friday.

That was shy of expectations for an increase of 5.5 percent and down from 6.5 percent in September.

The bureau also said that retail sales were up 2.9 percent on year - exceeding expectations for 2.7 percent after riding 3.0 percent in the previous month.

Fixed asset investment fell 1.7 percent on year, missing forecasts for a decline of 0.9 percent following the 0.5 percent drop a month earlier.

The jobless rate came in at 5.1 percent versus expectations for 5.2 percent, which would have been unchanged.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

09.11.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 45: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
09.11.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 45
08.11.25 KW 45: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
08.11.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
07.11.25 KW 45: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Shutdown beendet: ATX letztlich schwächer -- DAX schlussendlich leichter -- Wall Street schließt tiefer -- Märkte in Fernost enden höher
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich mit Abgaben, während das deutsche Börsenleitbarometer Verluste einsteckten musste. Die US-Börsen bewegten sich auf tiefrotem Terrain. An Asiens Börsen ging es am Donnerstag überwiegend leicht aufwärts.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen