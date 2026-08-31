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31.08.2026 03:38:26
China Manufacturing PMI 49.8 In August - NBS
(RTTNews) - The manufacturing sector in China continued to contract in August, albeit at a slower pace, the latest report from the National Bureau of Statistics revealed on Monday with a Purchasing Managers Index score of 49.8.
That's up from 49.2 in July, although it remains beneath the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.
The bureau also said that its non-manufacturing index came in with a score of 49.0, unchanged from the previous month.
The composite index showed a score of 49.5, up from 49.3 a month earlier.
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