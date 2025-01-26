26.01.2025 23:31:37

China Manufacturing PMI Data Due On Monday

(RTTNews) - China will on Monday see January results for its manufacturing, non-manufacturing and composite indexes from the National Bureau of Statistics, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In December, their scores were 50.1, 52.2 and 52.2, respectively.

China also will see December data for industrial profits; in November, profits were down 4.7 percent on year.

Japan will see November numbers for its leading and coincident indexes. The leading index is expected to slip 2.1 percent on month after adding 0.2 percent in October. The coincident is seen lower by 1.5 percent on month after climbing 2.8 percent in the previous month.

Hong Kong will release December data for imports, exports and trade balance. In November, imports were up 5.7 percent on month and exports rose 2.1 percent for a trade deficit of HKD43.4 billion.

Finally, the markets in Australia (Australia Day), Taiwan (Lunar New Year) and Indonesia (Isra and Miraj) are closed on Monday.

