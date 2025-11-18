Britische Pfund - Chinesischer Renminbi Yuan

9,3477
 CNY
-0,0027
-0,03 %
CNY - GBP
18.11.2025 14:17:42

China Urban Youth Unemployment Rate Falls

(RTTNews) - China's urban youth jobless rate declined in October but the overall rate remained high with more people entering the labor market amid companies aiming to cut cost, the Chinese media reported Tuesday.

The jobless rate among young people aged between 16 and 24, excluding students, dropped to 17.3 percent in October from 17.7 percent in September, reports said citing the National Bureau of Statistics.

The unemployment rate for those aged between 25 and 29, came in at 7.2 percent, the same rate as in September.

The overall urban jobless rate eased slightly to 5.1 percent in October from 5.2 percent in the previous month.

In the third quarter, the Chinese economy logged a slower growth of 4.8 percent. However, through the first three quarters of the year, the economy grew 5.2 percent driven by strong industrial production. The figure was stronger than Beijing's full year growth target of around 5 percent.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX letztlich mit kräftigen Abgaben -- US-Börsen schließen mit Verlusten -- Asiens Börsen schließen im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Dienstag schwach. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchte ebenso Verluste. An der Wall Street zeigen sich unterdessen deutliche Abgaben. Die Börsen in Asien gaben auch am zweiten Handelstag der Woche nach.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

