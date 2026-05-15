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15.05.2026 15:28:22

Croatia Inflation Confirmed At 30-month High

(RTTNews) - Consumer price inflation in Croatia increased as initially estimated in April to the highest level in two-and-a-half years, the latest data from the Croatian Bureau of Statistics showed on Friday.

The consumer price index climbed 5.8 percent year-on-year in April, faster than the 4.8 percent rise in March, in line with the flash data published earlier. Moreover, a similar inflation rate was last seen in October 2023.

Inflation based on transportation accelerated sharply to 13.1 percent in April from 7.0 percent a month ago amid higher fuel costs. The annual price growth in housing and utilities quickened to 12.1 percent from 11.1 percent.

Meanwhile, the annual price growth in food and non-alcoholic beverages eased to 2.8 percent from 3.3 percent, and the deflation in clothing accelerated to 3.1 percent from 2.4 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 1.6 percent versus a 1.4 percent gain in March.

The EU measure of inflation was 5.4 percent in April, up from 4.6 percent in the previous month.

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